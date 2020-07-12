Pandemic aid has touched thousands of small businesses in Cambria and surrounding counties that have received forgivable federal loans to pay their employees during the economic shutdown.
In the region of Cambria, Somerset, Blair, Bedford, Indiana and the Ligonier portion of Westmoreland County, there are nearly 3,000 businesses that have received Paycheck Protection Program loans.
Those businesses retained more than 60,000 jobs among them, a tally of federal data shows.
Elmer Laslo, president of the holding company of 1st Summit Bank, said nonprofits especially needed the loans.
“We did numerous loans for nonprofits and churches because they were ones really hard hit,” Laslo said.
“Their revenue dried up immediately.”
Among the 744 businesses in the region that received loans of $150,000 or more, there have been about 300 corporations, 60 nonprofits, 14 sole proprietorships, 210 S corporations, 20 partnerships, 140 limited liability companies and limited partnerships, the SBA data shows.
Among the more than 2,000 businesses in the region that received up to $150,000 or less, there were 590 corporations, five independent contractors, 540 Limited Liability Companies (LLCs), 29 Limited Liability Partnerships, 153 nonprofit organizations, 73 partnerships, 238 sole proprietorships, and 486 Subchapter S corporations. There are also eight self-employed and five professional associations.
“We had people literally crying when they got the money,” Laslo said. “We made loans as little as $1,500, for a hairdresser with a small shop.”
Nationwide and statewide data for participation in the PPP program was released this past week by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Authorized by Congress through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security – the CARES Act – nearly $670 billion federal dollars have been allocated nationwide for distribution as loans to small businesses.
In general, businesses are eligible for a PPP loan if they have 500 or fewer employees.
The maximum loan amount a business can receive is determined by taking its aggregate annual payroll minus compensation for an employee earning more than $100,000, and then dividing that annual payroll amount by 12 and multiplying that average monthly payroll by 2.5.
Loans smaller and large
To apply for loan forgiveness, businesses must demonstrate that they used 60% of the loan money to retain employees. Smaller portions of the loan may be used for other expenses, including mortgage payments and utilities.
Data showing how many loans have been secured by small businesses was released in two categories – businesses that received loans from $150,000-$10 million, and those that received smaller loans, up to $150,000.
More than 740 businesses in the six-county area received loans between $150,000 and $10 million – and they retained 41,500 jobs, a tally of the data shows.
About 60% or 427 of those businesses were in the loan bracket of $150,000 to $350,000.
There have also been more than 200 businesses that received loans between $350,000 and $1 million. Fewer than 70 businesses received loans between $1 million and $2 million, and 25 businesses received loans between $2 million and $5 million.
About a dozen businesses in the six-county region were in the largest bracket, receiving loans between $5 million and $10 million.
While businesses that received loans of $150,000 or more were named by the SBA, the data released for businesses that received smaller loans does not include identifying information.
There are 2,130 businesses among the six counties that received loans up to $150,000.
Individually many of those small businesses received loans as small as $24,000. But altogether, those couple thousand small businesses received a total of more than $129 million and retained 19,344 jobs in the region.
Demographic data including race, gender and veteran status was voluntarily submitted by loan applicants. A vast number of businesses left such questions unanswered.
PPP loans are delegated to local lenders, but they are guaranteed by the SBA. Many of the loans locally were made by banks including 1st Summit Bank, AmeriServ Financial and Somerset Trust.
‘Labor-intensive process’
The program opened in Pennsylvania in early April, requiring borrowers to self-certify with lenders that they are eligible. That includes a good faith certification that a borrower has economic need requiring a loan and that the borrower has applied the affiliation rules and is a small business. The lender then reviews the borrower’s application, and if all the paperwork is in order, approves the loan and submits it to the SBA.
The need for the loans was ubiquitous, across all types of business organizations.
Not all banks were partners with the SBA.
“We had hundreds of people become our customers with us willing to do the loans,” Laslo said. “It wasn’t an easy task. We had to pull people from all areas of the bank. It was a labor-intensive process.”
The data released by the SBA supports observations of local bank officials who said that the program, despite its share of criticism, indeed helped small businesses on a large scale.
Local banks administering the loans reported their average loan was between $50,000 and $150,000, which is consistent with the nationwide average.
To date, 4.8 million loans have been approved nationwide totalling more than $521 billion, according to the SBA. And the average loan size was $106,772.
‘Keep ... payroll rolling’
And $130 billion remains available to be dispersed. Congress extended the application deadline from June 30 to Aug. 8, AmeriServ Financial President Jeff Stopko said.
“Why hasn’t it all gone yet? It seems the maximum-sized loans of $10 million all went in the first couple weeks of the program,” he said.
With larger loans done, round No. 2 has been marked by smaller loans, he said.
“A swath of businesses got pandemic aid,” Stopko said. “The maximum loan size was $10 million. But the average size loan was $107,000, so you can see it really did impact smaller businesses, which was the intent of the program.”
Somerset Trust President Thomas J. Cook and Vice President of Commercial Lending Parke Kreinbrook said very few businesses who sought loans did not qualify.
“It’s every business in our area that has utilized this,” Kreinbrook said.
When the program first opened, about 20 Somerset Trust employees put in 12-15 hours per day seven days a week for at least two weeks to prepare the loan applications for the SBA, Cook said.
Cook said a couple of times he told back-office staff to “go home.”
“They’d look at us and say, ‘Well as soon as I’m done,’ which wasn’t for a while,” he said. “The staff showed up en masse because they knew this was designed to keep people’s payroll rolling. And that’s your neighbor, these are your friends.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.