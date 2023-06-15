JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The State Theater in downtown Johnstown is holding a "Pay What You Can" event Friday.

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is the feature presentation, and moviegoers pay whatever they want for admission because of a sponsorship from People First Federal Credit Union.

The show starts at 7 p.m., and tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

For more information, visit www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com or visit the State Theater's Facebook page.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you