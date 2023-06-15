JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The State Theater in downtown Johnstown is holding a "Pay What You Can" event Friday.
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is the feature presentation, and moviegoers pay whatever they want for admission because of a sponsorship from People First Federal Credit Union.
The show starts at 7 p.m., and tickets can be purchased online or at the door.
For more information, visit www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com or visit the State Theater's Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.