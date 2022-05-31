JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The return of the Cambria County Humane Society’s Summer Block PAWTY on Saturday should provide a pleasant evening with food, fun and furry friends while advocating for animals in need and raising money for the humane society.
The PAWTY will feature music by The Dillons acoustic quintet, food from several food trucks and adult beverages from Von’s United Beverage. From 5 p.m to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Human Society shelter, 743 Galleria Drive Extension.
Adoptable pets will be available for meet-and-greets.
Other features include a classic car display, crafts, vendors and a K-9 demonstration by the Johnstown Police Department.
There will be a cornhole tournament, managed by Conemaugh Polish National Alliance.
Preregistration is $20 a team and is available online at https://www.cambriacountyhumanesociety.com/events/. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three teams.
To ensure a bigger and better event that will continue year after year, the humane society got help with planning and organizing from the Humane Helpers of the John B. Gunter Leadership Initiative, through the Cambria County Chamber of Commerce. Participants Julie Mikolich of 1st Summit Bank, Tara Klein of The Learning Lamp and Ignite Education Solutions and Brooke Jones of Thomas Automotive Family formed the Humane Helpers to work with the society.
