This contest was all about supporting our four-legged friends.
AmeriServ Bank recently held its social media contest “Paws for a Cause” and they asked consumers to submit photos of their pets to the bank’s Instagram and/or Facebook pages.
People then had the opportunity to vote for their favorite pet photo and nominate an animal charity of their choosing.
A total of 38 total entries were received for the contest, and the top three advanced to a final voting round.
“We wanted to engage social media users, spread positivity and lift spirits during what has been a trying couple of months for many people,” said Susan Angeletti, AmeriServ Banks’ senior vice president – marketing and alternative delivery services. “Combining a pet photo contest with charitable contributions to local organizations in need fit the bill perfectly.”
Ginger, a 9-year-old Golden Retriever and therapy dog owned by Debra Noble, won first prize.
As part of their winnings, a $500 donation was made to the Humane Society of Cambria County. Noble also donated her winnings of $100 to the humane society.
“Ginger and I would like to thank everyone for their votes and shares in the contest,” Noble said. “We appreciate their generous donation to the Humane Society of Cambria County.”
She said Ginger is an example of what an adopted dog can do.
“At 6 years old she became a therapy dog,” Noble said. “She truly loves doing pet therapy and we are anxious to get back to work soon.”
Jessica Vamos, executive director of the Humane Society of Cambria County, said having support of local businesses is important because funding is strictly dependent on the community.
“ ‘Paws for a Cause’ has helped us during our busiest time of the year,” she said.
“With nearly 150 animals in our care, including dogs, cats, kittens and birds, these funds will help us to continue to provide medical care and purchase those supplies that are depleting like non-clumping cat litter and wet kitten food.”
In addition, AmeriServ Bank donated $250 to both Habitat for Hounds Animal Rescue and Centre County PAWS in recognition of the runners-up.
