JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Dog treats and prayer requests are visual signs of community outreach in one Johnstown neighborhood.
Members of Hilltop Baptist Church, 1300 Goucher St., are focusing on finding ways to reach out to their Westmont neighbors.
A sturdy white box is located one block from the church, on Sunshine Avenue and Susquehanna Street. Inside the box are gluten-free dog treats and pens and paper to leave prayer requests.
To keep the box sanitary, the dog bowl is washed and refilled with water.
On average, five to eight treats are taken daily. The most successful day involved an empty box of 48 dog treats and a bundle of “Dear God” paper slips.
Church members are focusing on ways to bring “Paws and Prayers” into the coming fall and holiday season.
