JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Paving on the fourth leg of the new single-lane roundabout in Geistown began Wednesday, PennDOT said in a press release.
Swank Construction Co., of New Kensington, has begun the next phase of the project to realign Scalp Avenue and Bedford Street to intersect with Belmont Street.
Paving on the Richland side of Scalp Avenue began Wednesday. Final paving on the Bedford Street/Nees Avenue side of Belmont Street is also in progress.
The fourth leg of the roundabout is anticipated to open, weather depending, in the week of Nov. 1.
Motorists should expect delays up to 15 minutes at various times while paving is completed. PennDOT recommends avoiding the area if alternate routes are an option.
Overall work on the roundabout project includes adding a two-way left-turn lane, replacing the Scalp Avenue Bridge with a single-lane roundabout, lane reconfiguration and milling and paving. New sidewalks and ADA ramps will also be added.
Other work included in this project are the relocation of water and sewer lines, as well as traffic signal upgrades.
All work on this $7.8 million project is expected to be completed by mid-November 2022, with a winter shutdown from November 2021 through the end of March 2022.
