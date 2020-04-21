Pavement work in Kernville

Steam rises from fresh pavement as Ryan Hixdon, an employee of Liveroni Construction, of Plum, uses a roller to smooth out the blacktop along Franklin Street in the Kernville section of Johnstown during a rain storm Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

