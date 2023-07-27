JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Beginning Monday, an improvements project will begin that involves several roadways across Cambria County, PennDOT said.
Pavement patching work will be done on Deveaux Street, West Carroll Township; Spangler Street, Northern Cambria; and Pine Road, Elder Township.
The work will be done under short-term flagging operations with traffic reduced to one lane. Minimal delays are anticipated.
Other roadways to receive pavement patching as part of this project include Iverson Road in Barr and Blacklick townships; Lion Road, Hastings Borough; and Double Dam Road and U.S. Route 219 in Susquehanna Township. Start dates for these areas have yet to be determined.
The $1.8 million project is weather dependent, and work on all roadways is expected to be completed by mid-October.
