A Patton woman died early Monday after the car in which she was traveling crashed into a billboard in East Carroll Township, investigators said.
Amanda Harbaugh, 31, was a front seat passenger in a 2006 Subaru traveling south on Route 219 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed over the northbound lane and went over an embankment, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said
The vehicle struck a billboard on the passenger side of the car before coming to a stop, he said.
Lees said an autopsy showed Harbaugh died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries to her upper torso.
The death has been ruled accidental, he said.
The driver of the car, whose name wasn’t available Monday, was not injured in the crash, he said.
A back seat passenger was taken to Memorial Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
