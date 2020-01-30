A Patton woman was jailed on Wednesday, accused of stealing electronics and jewelry from a home in East Carroll Township and selling one of the items for drugs, authorities said.
State police in Ebensburg charged Larina Lee Hoover, 41, of the 600 block of Murray Avenue, with burglary, theft and criminal mischief.
Hoover allegedly burglarized a home in the 800 block of Magee Road in August 2019.
According to a criminal complaint, a resident told troopers when she returned to the residence after being in Delaware, she found that someone had broken into the home.
The items that were taken include a 36-inch flat screen TV, a 35mm Nikon camera, jewelry boxes, watches, pins, necklaces and earrings. At least one item was sold to obtain marijuana, the complaint said.
Hoover was picked up on an arrest warrant.
Hoover was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $15,000 bond.
