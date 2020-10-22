The pastor of Queen of Peace Parish in Patton has been placed on leave in response to what the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown described as an accusation of recent inappropriate conduct involving minors.
Rev. Ananias Buccicone, 58, who has served as pastor of the church since 2002, is not permitted to publicly function as a priest while on leave. A native of Tarentum, Allegheny County, he was ordained at Benedictine Community of St. Vincent Archabbey in Latrobe in 1993.
Law enforcement is investigating the accusation.
Thirteen other priests have been put on leave by Altoona-Johnstown, pending investigations of allegations of sexual abuse of minors, according to the diocese's website, dioceseaj.org/list-of-priests.
The diocese will name an administrator for Queen of Peace.
Masses and other activities will continue as listed on the parish website, queenofpeacepatton.org.
