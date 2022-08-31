PATTON, Pa. – A car show and cruise will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Patton Park in Patton Borough.
The event, sponsored by Patton Fire Company No. 1, will include trophies, ax throwing, cornhole games, food and music provided by DJ Wild Willie.
A basket drawing will begin at 4 p.m to benefit Patton Park.
The swimming pool opens at noon.
For more information on the car event, call Daryl at 814-327-0471 or Lucas at 814-502-6777.
