EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Patton man was sentenced to time in Cambria County Prison for device fraud on Friday.
Kelvin Morales, 50, entered a guilty plea to access device fraud before Judge David J. Tulowitzki earlier this month, and was sentenced to 15 to 30 months in the Cambria County Prison.
Morales was charged after the victim provided Morales a check for $800 to start work in September 2022, officials said. The check was altered to $1,800 and cashed, officials said.
He was also sentenced on similar changes in two separate cases, with the sentences being served concurrently.
He is ordered to pay a total of $5,700 to the three victims.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.