PATTON - A Patton Borough man was jailed Wednesday accused of beating two women, leaving one of them laying in the driveway, authorities said.
Borough police charged Michael Lacy, 36, of Cedar Street, in connection with two alleged assaults within 10 days.
Police allege that Lacy assaulted a 45-year old woman on Aug. 6. In that incident, police said that the woman was visiting the family at the Cedar Street home when she was allegedly assaulted by Lacy and a second person.
Police said during the assault, the woman “lost her balance and fell to the ground losing consciousness,” according to a criminal complaint.
The woman told police she remembers someone kicking her legs out of the door-way and then shutting the door.
She was able to find her cell phone and call 911. Police said they found the woman laying face down in the driveway, bleeding heavily from the head and face, the complaint said.
She was taken to an Altoona hospital.
Lacy was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, harassment and simple assault.
In a second incident, Lacy allegedly assaulted a second woman as she slept at the Cedar Street home on Aug. 16.
According to a criminal complaint Lacy allegedly strangled the woman and broke her nose. Lacy said he was sorry, but the woman had made him mad.
He was charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, reckless endangerment and harassment.
Lacy was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $75,000 in each case.
