EBENSBURG – A Patton man who had been accused of misappropriating money raised through a 2017 charity motorcycle rally appeared in court on Wednesday and entered a pretrial program that could see the charges against him wiped from his record.
Brian Lee Gates, 57, will spend up to 23 months in the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program, court records indicate. His attorney, Dan Kiss, of Altoona, said Wednesday that Gates still maintains his innocence of the charges against him.
Gates had been charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property and several charges related to unlawful gambling and illegal lotteries. Court records indicate that he entered the ARD program only on a charge of publishing an advertisement of an illegal lottery or numbers game.
“He went into ARD only on the improper lottery game charge,” Kiss said. “None of the theft charges – nothing like that. He continues to maintain his innocence on all of those. In ARD, you never enter a plea, so he’s still presumed innocent, and he’s admitted no wrongdoing whatsoever.”
ARD is a program similar to probation for people with no or limited prior criminal records who are charged with minor, nonviolent crimes. A participant in the program spends a period of time under court supervision and, upon completion of the program’s requirements, can seek to have their charges dismissed and the case expunged from their record.
The Pennsylvania State Police Organized Crime Task Force filed charges against Gates on Jan. 30 in connection with what they alleged was his misuse of money raised through Bri’s Rock and Ride, a charity event founded by Gates and billed as a benefit for children with autism.
Troopers accused Gates of using proceeds from the 2017 event to buy water filtration systems from his own business, Bri’s Water Warrior Watering Systems.
They also alleged that Gates contacted three schools and offered to donate water filtration systems, not money, to each.
The charity motorcycle ride also included a T-shirt sale, a basket raffle, 50/50 ticket sales and other small games of chance; troopers said that Cambria County had no record on file of a small games of chance license for Gates or Bri’s Rock and Ride.
