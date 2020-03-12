A Patton Borough man will stand trial in connection with the alcohol related head-on crash in Allegheny Township that injured five people including himself, authorities said.
Dustin Matthew Kirsch, 31, of the 500 block of Klondike Road, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson.
According to a criminal complaint filed by state police in Ebensburg, Kirsch was driving a white Kia Spectra along Colonel Drake Highway on Nov. 11, 2018 when the vehicle veered into the other lane and struck a red Toyota Rav 4 head-on. Kirsch, who was not wearing a seat belt, was cut from the vehicle and taken to UPMC Altoona. Four people in the Toyota also were taken to the hospital. All four were wearing seat belts.
The driver of the Toyota said she attempted to swerve when the Kia drove in her lane but the Kia continued toward her and crashed head-on, the complaint said.
A flagger in a construction zone said the Kia was speeding and almost struck the slower moving traffic.
State police charged Kirsch with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, DUI and multiple traffic violations.
Kirsch was charged with DUI in 2010 and also has an underage alcohol violation, the complaint said.
