PATTON – The retirement of longtime sewer and water plant manager Ken Trinkley left the borough scrambling for help.
A search for a full-time licensed operator brought no applicants, so the borough looked into contracting the work with a specialist.
Beginning this month, CMW Environmental will operate both the sewer plant and water plant in Patton, borough council President Don Kirk said.
“After we advertised, we couldn’t find anybody,” Kirk said after this week’s council meeting. “We decided to hire this company.”
“There were no operators available,” council Vice President Fred Shilling said. “A lot of municipalities are having the same problem.”
The changeover eliminated one other borough job on the water and sewer operation, Shilling said.
Founded in 1985 in Kittanning, CWM Environmental originally provided water analysis of the mining industry.
Since 1999, it has directed its expertise to municipal water and wastewater, the company website says. Five years ago, it purchased an Ohio company to launch a second location near Cleveland.
