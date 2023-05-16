A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: May 16, 2023 @ 11:25 pm
The Patton Garden Club's annual plant sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3 at Fix-It-Shop, Fifth Street and Park Avenue, Patton.
Proceeds will benefit Patton Garden Club Scholarship Fund.
Information: www.facebook.com/PattonGardenClub.
