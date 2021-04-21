Two projects designed to improve the water systems in Patton and Carrolltown have received a combined $900,000 in Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority grant funding.
Carrolltown Borough Municipal Authority was awarded $300,000 to replace approximately 520 individual service meters with lead-free magnetic meters, while also exchanging flow-control valves with lead-free valves, according to an announcement made by Gov. Tom Wolf’s office on Wednesday.
Patton Municipal Authority got a $600,000 grant to replace approximately 700 feet of 8-inch cast iron pipe that has leaded joints with a new polyvinyl chloride main line. The Magee Avenue Waterline Replacement Project will also include replacing 600 feet of service line.
“We don’t really have any contamination problem at this time,” said Donna Dunegan, Patton Municipal Authority’s part-time business manager.
“But it’s to help prevent the possibility of contamination just because of the nature of lead. We’re not currently in any violation of any lead and copper rules. But, again, it will help the area, especially in our main street business district. Any corrections to infrastructure, especially those that are at no cost to our customers, are always very beneficial to our community.”
Dunegan said state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, 72nd District, supported the application.
“Making safety upgrades, such as this, are extremely important to the health and economy of a community, but very expensive to undertake,” state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland, 35th District, said. “This PennVEST funding is crucial to bringing water systems into compliance and protecting water supplies for area residents. It will also ensure that user fees don’t increase dramatically to pay for these improvements.”
PennVEST awarded $117 million to fund 25 drinking water, wastewater and non-point source projects across 19 counties.
“This historic investment in Pennsylvania’s clean water and healthy communities serves as a fitting celebration of Earth Week, when our country celebrates advances in environmental protection and committed stewardship of our lands and waters,” Wolf said in a released statement.
“Not only do the awards made in our communities strengthen our clean water facilities, but they also address legacy contaminants like lead and PFAS, which should never endanger the welfare of our children and families.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.