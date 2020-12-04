SALIX – A Patton Borough man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of threatening to kill a woman who is scheduled to testify against him in a criminal court case, authorities said.
Perry W. Semelsberger, 59, of the 300 block of Highland Avenue, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix.
According to a criminal complaint, Semelsberger was an inmate at Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, when he allegedly sent a threatening letter to a woman he had committed a crime against.
Semelsberger allegedly sent a two-page letter saying that the woman would be killed if she didn’t drop the charges against him.
In the letter, Semelsberger also stated that he had friends who kill people for a living and they would cut her up and throw her in a wood chipper so she would never be found, the complaint said.
“No body, no crime,” the letter states.
Croyle Township police charged Semelsberger with intimidating a witness, terroristic threats and harassment.
Semelsberger is being held in Cambria County Prison on $50,000 percentage bond.
