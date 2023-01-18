SOMERSET, Pa. – Since moving into The Patriot more than three years ago, Jane Jakovac has shared a century of wisdom and her creative talents with those around her.
She's needed little more than some leftover quilt scraps and her glowing smile, Patriot staff said.
“Jane brings sunshine wherever she goes," said Cody Armstrong, who serves as personal care administrator for Schoolhouse Suites, The Patriot's independent living facility.
Jakovac turns 102 years old Thursday, a moment staff and family planned to celebrate with her.
According to Patriot Director of Marketing and Admissions Michelle Younkin, Jakovac learned to sew at a young age from her mother.
"Sewing is a love of her life," Younkin said.
When The Patriot's personal care home offered an open house to guests, Jakovac was there, giving out homemade "Friendship Bags" she created for the crowd, Armstrong said.
She uses quilt scraps provided to the center by Mary's Quilt Shop to make her 6-by-12-inch bags.
Younkin said she named the bags herself to spread some joy.
Jakovac also weaves in some of her wisdom – among them, "Don't worry about things you can't do anything about."
Administrators at The Patriot called Jakovac "inspiring."
The Penn Hills native seems to find ways to celebrate every day, Armstrong said.
"Smile and let the world smile with you," Jakovac said.
Younkin said The Patriot planned to treat Jakovac to a birthday celebration Thursday at the facility. Her family also planned to mark the occasion with her.
