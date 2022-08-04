SOMERSET – A Johnstown mother is asking the public's help in finding her daughter who fled Somerset Hospital on Tuesday.
Kristy Malzi, 47, of Hollsopple and formerly of Johnstown, was committed to UPMC Somerset Hospital on a 302 mental health warrant and fled the facility wearing only hospital clothing, her mother, Sheri Moore, told The Tribune-Democrat.
Authorities confirmed the details and said as of Thursday afternoon, Malzi had not been located.
"It's been 48 hours, and I'm worried something happened to her," Moore said.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Somerset County non-emergency line at 814-445-1525.
