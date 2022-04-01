A Philadelphia woman was jailed on Thursday, accused of assaulting a nurse at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, after police found her unresponsive inside a Ferndale facility, authorities said.
Johnstown police charged Sada Patrice McFarland, 31, with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
According to a complaint affidavit, the Ferndale police chief responded to a panic alarm at the Victim Services building on March 24 and found McFarland unresponsive on the ground. When McFarland awoke, she allegedly started to fight with him until she agreed to go to the hospital and was transported by Upper Yoder Township EMS.
At the hospital, McFarland allegedly scratched a nurse several times and attempted to bite her and the police chief, the affidavit said.
It took police and hospital security to restrain her.
McFarland was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $10,000 bond.
