SOMERSET – A Berlin man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to assaulting two employees at UPMC Somerset, where he was being treated for mental health issues, authorities said.
Joshua William Bechtel, 19, of the 7600 block of Glades Pike, pleaded guilty to harassment before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset.
According to a criminal complaint, Somerset Borough police said that Bechtel was being held on a 302 Mental Health warrant at the hospital on Sept. 18 when he allegedly punched two staff members in the emergency room.
Staff members placed Bechtel in a hospital bed with restraints when he began thrashing around violently, saying that he did not want to be placed in the behavioral unit.
Charges of aggravated assault and simple assault were withdrawn.
Bechtel remains free on bond.
