JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For 8-year-old Benji Buchmann and his younger sister, Ginny, their weekend walk through Stackhouse Park became a journey into reading Sunday.
The Westmont siblings were among the first to explore the park's new Johnstown StoryWalk, a trail designed to blend outdoor exploration with literacy and learning.
Three Greater Johnstown residents working as a John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative team spearheaded the effort.
The group partnered with Stackhouse Park, Cambria County Library and Beginnings Inc. to create a series of changeable storyboards along the 660-foot trail near the park's entrance, Leadership Initiative team member Heather Barkley said.
Through support from a Appalachia IU-8 STEM Lending Center grant and resources through the national StoryWalk program, Barkley and fellow members Dave Gallucci and Josh Barto acquired 15 trailside panels designed to display the pages of a 30-page book along the trail, she said.
"The idea is to get children outside in nature again and promote reading at the same time," Barkley said.
Each story embraces that concept, with the first – "Leaves" by David Ezra Stein – a perfect way to guide children ages 3 and older into fall, she said.
Through support from The Learning Lamp, which distributed children's books to attendees Sunday, outdoors-themed stories will change as the seasons do, Barkley said.
The early childhood nonprofit is donating 10 books over the next year to enable Stackhouse Park to turn the page to a new StoryWalk book almost every month, park program manager and board member Lauren Lazzari said.
Educational components – such as tree identification – will be included to encourage children to become more aware of their natural surroundings, Lazzari added.
That was enough to excite 10-year-old Emily Bishop, who was walking along the trail with Sandi Chobany, of Dale.
"I really like it," said Emily, as she finished reading another pair of colorful pages along the path.
She said Sunday was the first time she ever explored a trail at the park – and was looking forward to reading the next story in September.
That's just what Barkley, Galucci and Barto had in mind.
The goal is to encourage children to embrace the outdoors, become passionate readers and introduce Stackhouse to more local families, Barkley said.
"Through the (John B.) Gunter Leadership program, we wanted to create something sustainable," she said. "We wanted this to be something that can go on and get better and better."
Lazzari said she's excited about the possibilities.
A Stem-focused IU-8 program will be held Sept. 25 in conjunction with the StoryWalk, she said.
And efforts will be taken to reach out to the seven elementary schools or preschools within walking distance of the park, including Westmont Hilltop, Divine Mercy and Ferndale area elementary schools, to encourage educators to incorporate the StoryWalk into lessons.
Every book displayed through StoryWalk will be available at the Cambria County Library, too, Barkley said.
Lazzari credited volunteers Oakland Church and the outdoor chain REI for also stepping up to help support the trail bed's development.
"This is a true community collaboration," Lazzari added.
Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky praised the group for its efforts, and he credited the annual leadership program for creating an enduring impact in Cambria County.
"Not only does it get people active in our community, but the projects these teams create each year leave a lasting imprint on our region," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.