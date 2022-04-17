WINDBER, Pa. – Christians all over the world celebrated the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday.
Easter commemorates that Jesus has risen from the dead after his crucifixion on the cross at Calvary on Good Friday, fulfilling Old Testament Scriptures and gifting mankind with forgiveness of sins and eternal life.
The crucifixion and resurrection coexist a part of God’s plan, the Rev. David McGee told his congregation at First Assembly of God in Windber.
“If you don’t have Good Friday, then Easter doesn’t matter,” he said. “You can’t have Good Friday without the resurrection. The reality is they are inseparable.”
The empty tomb was proof that Jesus is alive, the Rev. Randy Landman, told his congregation at South Fork First United Methodist Church, that many have tried to explain away the empty tomb but have failed.
“Everyone agreed with the empty tomb,” he said. “Nowhere did the Jewish officials ever talk about that Jesus didn’t rise from the dead. They just told the disciples not to talk about it.”
Some of dubious theories include: that the body of Jesus was stolen, that the disciples went to the wrong tomb and found it empty and that Jesus wasn’t really dead, but suddenly awoke, rolled away the stone and walked out of the tomb without anyone noticing.
“There are actually people who think that,” Landman said. “My friends never doubt. There’s no doubt in my mind that Jesus Christ is alive.”
The resurrection of Jesus Christ gives life purpose,” McGee said.
“The resurrection is what verifies the truth of what Jesus taught us in the Gospels,” he said. “It has meaning and purpose.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.