JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Rosalie Danchanko understood that working as Victim Services Inc.’s first executive director would be a do-it-all, 24-hours-a-day job even before she took the position.
She counseled people who were impacted by violent situations in their lives, met their families, handled the nonprofit’s daily operations and raised money.
In some cases, Danchanko prepared herself to challenge a system that often viewed domestic assault, rape and child abuse much differently than society does today.
Danchanko recalled those times and the changes that have come since then on Friday when members of the Victim Services team and their supporters gathered at Greenhouse Park in Tire Hill to celebrate the agency’s 40th anniversary.
“Through the years, as I look back, it was me,” Danchanko said. “In the very beginning, I was the only employee, and now I get to look 40 years later and see this growth and this excitement. We didn’t have privilege of confidentiality for our clients.”
She carried a toothbrush in her purse in case she ended up in jail, she recalled, “because at any time the police could subpoena my records and I wasn’t going to turn them over. I was threatened with jail if I didn’t give them my records.”
Danchanko added: “It just touches my heart to be able to stand here today, see the growth and know I had a little part in history in making that happen.”
‘It’s such a special recognition’
Victim Services officially came into existence on June 28, 1983, and it now has 27 full-time employees, three part-time workers and four emergency response advocates spread throughout four locations, according to CEO Michael Oliver.
“We’ve come a long way,” Oliver said. “To say we’ve experienced growth, that is an understatement, truly.”
The agency assisted 3,500 victims and family members, including providing more than 6,000 nights of shelter, during the last fiscal year.
Many of those people, along with state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, and state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R- Richland Township, were on hand to remember the accomplishments and mark the milestone during the picnic.
“I think it’s such a special recognition because the agency has been part of this community for so long and there have been some amazing accomplishments over the years,” Victim Services Chief Operating Officer Erika Brosig said. “It’s just an opportunity to look back at 40 years of accomplishments and mostly helping, reaching out and helping other people. Giving people the ability to really heal has been such an honor for us.
“To celebrate that, it means the world to us. It means the world to have the community here with us.”
