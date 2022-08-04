WINDBER, Pa. – The sight and sounds of modified American muscle cars circling Windber Stadium was a Saturday night spectacle for decades.
It has been 23 years since Windber Speedway last hosted race enthusiasts, but a group of borough natives are organizing a reunion-style ride down Memory Lane on Aug. 14 to remember those days.
"The lights are dimmed. The track is now gone, but long live the memories we had right there alongside Route 56," said William Custer, a Windber native who grew up watching races – and even learning to drive on the dirt track.
"We want to get everyone together again to share stories about the past, old trophies, pictures – and even bring their old race cars," he said.
Custer, of Conway, South Carolina, is part of a grassroots Speedway group that has worked to plan the daylong event at Windber Recreation Park, which is just outside the borough in Richland Township.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., he said.
Billed as a BYOB event, it will feature a hot rod car show, music, raffles and storytelling sessions geared toward that will individually feature well-known names of each era and racing class.
"Guys like Jimmy Burns and Bobby Marhefka will be reminiscing about driving in the 1950s and '60s," he said, mentioning two well-known race-winners of their day.
Similar reminiscing sessions will be held for late models in the 1980s and 1990s and street stock.
Town Tavern is sponsoring the late model event, while Windber Agway is sponsoring the latter session.
Jerley Auto Body is sponsoring a "reminisce" session for semi-late models, while Maddy Construction is doing the same for the hobby car category.
Windber Speedway's history covers two different eras.
It opened in 1956 and featured stock, sportsmans and modified races before sanctioning problems forced it to close in 1967.
In 1985, area businessman John Stock reintroduced racing, Custer said.
Through Stock and, later, Andy Grieco as a race promoter, late model, street and hobby stock car races were featured, as well as occasional sprint and midget class cars.
Custer still has fond memories of those days, saying he learned to drive while practicing on the oval before race nights.
He said he's certain many more folks do, too.
He's heard back from more than 100 people already who plan to attend. Custer said he is expecting hundreds will show up.
Attendees are asked to bring their old photos and other memorabilia.
The first 100 hot rods entered in the car show will receive special commemorative plaques, while awards will also be given for visitors who bring their old race cars.
That will include an award for the person who brought their vehicle the farthest distance to attend as well as "oldest hot rod" and best in show, Custer said.
Custer is a deejay who will play songs during the event.
Food trucks will also be set up inside the park.
Admission is $5 and proceeds will benefit a local effort to create a speedway memorial at Windber Stadium, he said.
"We want people to bring their chairs, coolers and camaraderie to the home of the old 'action track,'" Custer said.
Seven fellow Windber area natives are also involved in the event's planning, including Grieco and Stock; David Maggs; Kory Shiley, the founder of the Windber Speedway Memories page on Facebook; and Matt Grohal, Windber recreation director.
Windber School Board President Tim Tokarsky, a fellow former driver, and Mayor Mike Thomas are also committee members, Custer said.
