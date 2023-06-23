Johnstown's passenger air travel figures soared to new heights for SkyWest Arlines in May, figures show.
More than 2,500 people flew into or from the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport last month, including 1,268 "enplanement" departures.
That's not only SkyWest's highest total for any month since it began serving Johnstown in late 2020, it's also the highest one-month figure on record dating back to 2005, airport figures show.
"We're thrilled," Airport Manager Cory Cree said Friday, noting that staff continue seeing encouraging signs.
All 50 seats were booked for Monday's flight to Washington-Dulles, Cree said.
SkyWest's online seat sales for flights to Chicago and Washington-Dulles indicate June is shaping up to be another strong month.
Cree credited SkyWest's steadfast commitment to service – with all 62 flights completed in May as scheduled – and that the recognition the community has embraced the opportunity to fly direct to the busy Chicago and the Washington D.C. hubs.
While the airport continues to be marketed to travelers, positive momentum and "word-of-mouth" are likely the biggest reason for the growth, Cree added.
"The best advertisement is a happy customer who flies in and out of Johnstown with great experience and then tells their friends and family (about it)," Cree said.
People are realizing the airport offers free parking, shorter wait times, and cuts down significantly on the travel time needed on the way to and from the airport, "because more people are talking about it," he added.
Mirroring commercial airline trends nationwide, June, July and August are traditionally the busiest months for Johnstown's airport. Cree said he doesn't expect that to be any different this summer – but he's also hopeful passenger totals will remain strong through the rest of 2023.
With more than 4,900 departures logged through May, the airport is on track to reach a 10,000 enplanements threshold for the calendar year that qualifies airports for $1 million in federal funds that can be used to upgrade facility infrastructure.
Johnstown's airport hasn't hit that target since 2006, figures show.
"We feel really good about that. If we keep it up, we could hit that (figure) before the end of the year," Cree said.
Parking lot project
The airport's parking lot rehabilitation project will likely continue through July, in phases, but there will still be plenty of space for travelers, airport officials said.
Crews are doing seal coat and other maintenance work in small sections, enabling part of the main lot to remain open at all times, he said.
Signage is posted directing motorists where to park – and spots to avoid.
"And even with our long-term parking, you're not walking much further than our main parking lot," Cree said. "here are still places to park, unload and drop off bags without (hassle)."
He encouraged any travelers with questions to stop into the airport's office for help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.