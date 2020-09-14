The 1889 Foundation and United Way partnership released figures detailing how donations were allocated to help the area’s most vulnerable during the pandemic.
During the initial 12-week period of COVID-19, the partnership provided 45 separate grants, totaling $168,190, to help sustain food pantries, housing shelters, school districts and nonprofit organizations.
The partnership raised a total of $315,000 to aid COVID relief in both Cambria and Somerset counties.
Requests from organizations ranged from financial assistance for shelters and food pantries, to helping schools get food to students, to financial assistance to aid in hiring additional staff to handle patient influx, to purchasing PPE equipment in order to continue offering their services to residents who were in need, while maintaining state and local safety guidelines.
A statement from Sue Mann, president of the 1889 Foundation read: “The United Way and the 1889 Foundation are grateful for the support received from the community to mitigate community distress during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is because of the investment of the community that many residents in need were fed, clothed, sheltered and provided additional assistance during such a troubling time for the area.”
The following is a funding breakdown of the distributions in chronological order based on when requests were received and allocations were made:
Week 1: (March 23)
• Windber Area Community Kitchen, soup kitchen: $26,400
• Highlands Health, staff hire: $6,200
• Highlands Health, supplies: $800 (invoice for service)
Week 2: (March 30)
• Women’s Help Center, shelter/PPE supplies: $12,000
• Birthright, baby supplies: $4,000
• West End Food Pantry, food supplies: $1,000
• Interfaith Food Pantry, food supplies: $5,000
• Rockwood School District, food supplies: $2,000
• Shade-Central City School District, food supplies: $500
• Conemaugh Valley School District, food supplies, $2,000
• Oakland Volunteer Fire Department, PPE supplies: $1,367
• Northern EMS, PPE supplies: $1,273
• Windber Volunteer Fire Department, PPE supplies: $1,277
• Blacklick Valley Volunteer Fire Department, PPE Supplies: $700
• Hooversville Volunteer Fire Department, PPE supplies, $1,052
Week 3: (April 6)
• Changing Expectations Mission –Johnstown Feeding, food supplies: $5,000
• Destiny’s Outreach, food supplies: $8,000
• St. Vincent De Paul Family Kitchen, food supplies/utilities: $5,000
• Greater Johnstown School District, food supplies: $2,000
• Conemaugh Township School District, food supplies: $2,000
• Windber Area School District, food supplies: $2,000
• Berlin Brothers Valley School District, food supplies, $2,000
• Ferndale Area School District, food supplies: $2,000
• Cambria County Backpack Project, food supplies, $2,000
Week 4: (April 13)
• The Family Center (Somerset County), special foods for infants/toddlers: $500
• Somerset Mobile Food Bank, 3,200 half-gallons of milk, $3,136
• Somerset County Area on Aging, homebound meals, $6,000
Week 5: (April 20)
• Nurse Family Partnership – Client Care, two car seats/two Pack’N’Plays: $381.56
• Somerset Food Pantry, food supplies: $1,750
• Boswell Food Pantry, food supplies: $1,500
• Windber Food Pantry, food supplies: $1,000
• Hollsopple Food Pantry: $750
Week 6: (April 27)
• Blacklick Valley Ambulance, bio clean facility: $2,650
• Central Cambria School District, food supplies: $2,000
• Ramp for disabled individual: $100
• Next Step Center – Somerset County – emergency housing funding: $925
Week 7: (May 4) – No requests
Week 8: (May 11)
• Girl Scouts, Outreach Troops, cookie sales (Cambria): $2,000
• Girl Scouts – Outreach Troops, cookie sales (Somerset): $1,000
Week 9: (May 18)
• Somerset Mobile Food Bank – Hastings (Cambria), food distribution, 575 vehicles: $1,343.91
• University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, activity bags, public housing: $1,000
Week 10: (May 25)
• Alleghenies Unlimited Care Providers, PPE supplies: $6,000
Week 11: (June 1) – No requests
Week 12: (June 8)
• Highlands Health, extended pharmacy technician for six additional weeks: $1,725
• Women’s Help Center, off-site sheltering: $8,000
• Next Step Center, emergency shelter (May): $630
• Next Step Center, emergency shelter (June): $315
• Adelphoi, PPE supplies/hygiene supplies: $3,745
• Women’s Help Center, off-site sheltering: $5,000
• Pressley Ridge School, PPE supplies: $3,000
• Next Step Center, emergency housing (Somerset): $10,030 (invoice for service)
• Martha & Mary House, Cambria County, housing/shelter: $6,900 (invoice for Service)
• Sanitizer for various agencies: $150
Total amount distributed: $168,189
