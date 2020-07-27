The Cambria County Library and PA CareerLink serve the community in the same location, and that partnership could be modeled statewide or even nationwide.
The partnership was the topic of a roundtable discussion on Monday hosted by the Cambria County Library and attended by the American Library Association (ALA) President Julius C. Jefferson Jr.
The Cambria County Library was the first on Jefferson’s 12-stop virtual tour to spotlight how libraries of all kinds across the country are addressing the needs of their diverse communities.
The PA CareerLink job-matching agency relocated to the Cambria County Library in 2018. It was the first partnership of its kind in the state. Since then, PA CareerLink has also moved its Blair County location into the Altoona Area Public Library.
Cambria PA CareerLink site administrator Jeff Dick said the agency’s co-location in the library has surpassed expectations.
“The accessibility of the library, along with the strong partnerships that we’ve already formed, has allowed us to better serve the residents of Cambria County in their employment needs,” he said.
PA CareerLink is part of the federally funded American Job Center Network. Each state is mandated to have a one-stop center for workforce development. In Pennsylvania, that is PA CareerLink.
“We are here to assist displaced workers and the underemployed move into jobs that provide a family-sustaining wage,” Dick said. PA CareerLink’s provisions include training for high-demand occupations.
The relocation of Cambria County’s PA CareerLink from Richland Township to the library in downtown Johnstown had an immediate effect, he said.
“Previously, it would have been a two-hour bus ride to get from downtown to CareerLink in Richland Township. We’ve eliminated that barrier ... what better way to serve them than by being in the same location,” Dick said.
The library saw an increase of 20,000 visitors in 2019 over 2018, Cambria County Library Director Ashley Flynn said.
She said the increase in visitors was due to CareerLink’s presence. And the increased traffic kept trending until the emergence of COVID-19. But as people displaced from jobs because of the coronavirus look for new employment, the partnership between CareerLink and the library will be even more crucial, Flynn said.
“We aren’t the biggest, best-funded library in the country, but we are working creatively to maximize our resources and relationships to better serve our community,” she said.
She said it was Dick’s vision to bring CareerLink into the library.
“We got on board right away. It was as simple as putting up cubical walls,” she said.
Along with Jefferson, roundtable participants included Gwenn Dando, chief of staff from the office of Pennsylvania Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township; Christi Buker, executive director, Pennsylvania Library Association; and Alan Cashaw, president of the Johnstown’s NAACP.
Cashaw said one of the NAACP charter’s missions is to provide access for jobs. He used to shuttle people up to Richland Township for appointments at CareerLink.
“Traveling from the West End up to Richland was an obstacle for people; when CareerLink moved downtown, it was a godsend,” he said.
Before CareerLink moved, library staff has always tried to help people with resumes and job searches, Flynn said.
“Now, right in our building, we have the experts,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.