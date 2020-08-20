WINDBER – Windber Area school officials are taking steps to allow some students to learn and dine outdoors when classes resume next week.
Tents and district-owned pavilions will be used when the weather allows it – and middle and high school students who’ll still be traveling from class-to-class indoors, will have portable partitions they’ll be able to set up around their desks, as part of the district’s plan to address COVID-19 safety guidelines, Superintendent Joe Kimmel said.
“We’re looking at what we can do with our outdoor spaces. Not only does it give us more options but outdoor air is preferable from a safety standpoint, compared to being confined indoors,” he said.
The district purchased canopy-style tents for the high school and elementary. Four were set up with picnic tables underneath near the main high school entrance Wednesday.
Kimmel said district officials will encourage faculty to utilize pavilions at the elementary school and Windber athletic complex for outdoor lessons.
Of course, those spaces will be weather dependent.
Windber Area school officials have had to take steps to ensure there’s adequate space for students indoors, too, he said.
And results from a survey to the school district community show 86% of the district’s students plan on returning for in-person lessons Wednesday.
“And we welcome that,” he added.
School officials are doing “everything we can” to space them out in classes at both buildings – and that includes opening up rooms that weren’t used recently for classes, Kimmel said.
It’s not as difficult at the elementary school, where students will stay in the same room most of the day.
But for older students – even with steps in place to reduce hallway traffic rushes, require masks and step-up disinfecting – they will still be going from one class to another throughout the day, Kimmel said.
The district purchased hundreds of portable dividers, which fold up like a suitcase, to allow students to social distance from nearby peers, he added.
“They’ll be able to carry them with them when they go to their next class period,” Kimmel said.
At the elementary, the daily class schedule has been rearranged and compacted a bit to get students back home earlier each day, he said.
In a video to parents last week, Glenn Gaye, education director and interim elementary principal, told the community that students will now be dismissed at 3 p.m. instead of 3:40 p.m.
Guidelines and plans “are changing daily. We’re problem-solving on the fly,” Kimmel said.
Just as most fellow schools across the region, Windber Area is offering both in-class and remote learning to students this year.
In Windber’s case, students who opt to stay home – whether it’s full-time or a sick day – would log into their classes, watch and participate through Google Classroom.
All middle and high school students are being assigned Chromebooks that they’ll either bring with them to school or use at home so that if COVID-19 concerns lead more students to go virtual, they’ll already be familiar with the programs they will use, school officials said.
“Whatever students decide, we’ll work with them. Whatever makes them comfortable,” he said.
