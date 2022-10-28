Organizers are seeking participants for Ebensburg's annual Christmas parade to be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 3.
Entries must be submitted by Nov. 18.
The parade is one of the events offered as part of the borough’s “Dickens of a Christmas” celebration scheduled for Dec. 2-4.
Parade entrants can be vehicles, floats or walking groups. Floats should follow the Dickens of a Christmas theme of “Christmas Around the World” or be holiday-themed in nature. Monetary prizes will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winners.
Parade entry forms and event information can be found at www.EbensburgDickens.com or by calling the borough office at 814-472-8414.
