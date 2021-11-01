Organizers are seeking participants for Ebensburg's annual Christmas parade to be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 4.
Entries must be submitted by Nov. 19.
The parade is one of many events offered as part of the borough’s “Dickens of a Christmas” celebration scheduled for Dec. 3-5.
Residents and visitors are encouraged to dress in Victorian costumes and decorate floats according to the theme “Victorian Sweets.” Monetary prizes will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winners.
Parade entry forms and event information can be found at www.EbensburgDickens.com or by calling the borough office at 814-472-8414.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.