EBENSBURG, Pa. – Participants are being sought for the annual Ebensburg community yard sale, which will be held July 30 during the homecoming celebration.
Those interested in becoming part of the sale should send their name, address, email, yard sale time and $5 fee to Ebensburg Homecoming, 300 W. High St., Ebensburg, Pa. 15931.
Registrations should be received by July 18.
All checks should be made payable to EMSP (Ebensburg Main Street Partnership).
Residents also may drop off their yard sale information and $5 fee at the Ebensburg Borough office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The yard sale map will be available one week prior to and on the day of the event.
Information: 814-472-8414.
