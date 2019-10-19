Organizers of Ebensburg’s annual Christmas parade are seeking participants for this year’s event, to be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 7 in downtown Ebensburg.
Entries must be submitted by Nov. 8.
The parade is one of many events offered as part of the borough’s “Dickens of a Christmas” celebration scheduled for Dec. 6-8.
Residents and visitors are being encouraged to dress in Victorian costumes and decorate a float according to the theme, “Winter Wonderland.”
Monetary prizes will be awarded to the first-, second-, and third-place winners.
Parade entry forms and event information can be found at www.EbensburgDickens.com or by calling the borough office at 814-472-8780.
