A part-time officer with the Nanty Glo and Geistown departments was jailed on Wednesday, accused of raping a 17-year-old girl, and using his position to intimidate her, authorities said.
East Taylor Township police charged Christopher DeFazio, 23, of the 100 block of Fourth Street, East Conemaugh, with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, obscene and other sexual materials and performance, and corruption of minors.
According to a criminal complaint filed by police Detective Paul Deffenbaugh, DeFazio allegedly sexually assaulted the girl about 50 times from July 2019 to December 2019.
The girl told police that the relationship began one day when DeFazio ask for her Snapchat number or identity. DeFazio continue the relationship, which escalated into sexually explicit photos being sent, the complaint said.
DeFazio allegedly assaulted the girl in his vehicle that was parked on a trail in East Taylor close to the railroad tracks that border East Conemaugh.
The girl reportedly said that she was afraid to tell anyone because DeFazio was a police officer and used the term "Code Blue," the complaint said.
DeFazio used the term "Code Blue" to convince the girl that he could not be arrested.
Deffenbaugh said that it a medical term and assured the girl that no matter who commits a crime, he or she could be arrested, the complaint said.
DeFazio was an officer with Geistown for about two years, said police Chief Nicholas Zakucia, who referred calls to the Cambria County District Attorney's Office.
District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said DeFazio is currently suspended from both police departments.
"The investigation and prosecution of this matter will be treated in the same manner as all such allegations," Neugebauer said.
DeFazio also is a council member in East Conemaugh Borough. He has been on council for about two years.
"We obviously shocked by the charges," East Conemaugh Mayor Aaron Ling said. "We're going to wait for the Cambria County District Attorney's Office to reach a final disposition in this matter."
DeFazio was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after he failed to post 10% of $100,000 bond.
Nanty Glo Mayor William Ray could not be reached for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.