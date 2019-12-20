EBENSBURG – The Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority moved on Friday morning to demolish part of the former Sheesley Supply Co. premises in Johnstown, a property the authority acquired in October.
The orange-painted towers and conveyors at the site are to be torn down as soon as possible, said Tom Kakabar, chairman of the authority. An orange Quonset hut on the property is in relatively good condition and is to be retained. The fate of the large block building at the site is still unclear; Kakabar said the authority will “look at” retaining it if it is able to do so.
Kakabar said the decision is meant “to bring (the property) within affordable insurance coverage.”
After a lengthy executive session held near the end of Friday morning’s meeting of the authority, the members of the authority voted unanimously to authorize the accommodation of demolition-related activities.
The authority acquired the property, located at 837 Horner St. in the city’s Hornerstown section, on Oct. 28 at a Cambria County Tax Claim Bureau judicial sale. It paid approximately $8,400 for two parcels of land totaling approximately 1.85 acres, located next to the spot where the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail crosses Horner Street.
Cliff Kitner, executive director of the authority, said last month that the purchase was made in order to protect the authority’s interests in the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail.
The 3.1-mile-long trail runs along a former rail right-of-way from the Riverside section of Stonycreek Township to Messenger Street in Hornerstown, roughly following the course of the Stonycreek River.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.