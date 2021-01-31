Following the video-recorded killing of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Johnstown residents organized a peaceful protest in Central Park and across the downtown.
With her phone, LaShae Jeffers, 35, recorded much of the protest for her grandfather, Charles Jeffers, who couldn’t be there.
Her grandfather is one of the main influences in her life, she said. He was a Johnstown police officer – one of the few Black police officers in the city’s history. He retired in 2018 after 47 years.
“The protest was amazing,” Jeffers said. “It was so cool to be a part of that and see Johnstown come together the way that they did.”
She got off the phone with her grandfather at the end of the protest as she and other participants turned a corner to walk past police barricades.
People became angry at the sight of the police.
“There were a lot of us talking people down, saying, ‘They’re not here because they think you are going to do something, they are here to make sure nobody else does something – so that you can protest peacefully,’ “ she said.
That reaction in Johnstown to police after Floyd was murdered was new to her, Jeffers said.
“I grew up in a household with a police officer, so my idea of what police do is totally different than people who don’t have that same experience,” she said. “People were really upset they were there. It opened my eyes to see, ‘OK these people really do have a different idea of police.’ Even after all of the injustices between African Americans and police, I don’t generalize, because I don’t want to be generalized.”
Jeffers has honed skills in counseling people of all ages – with a bachelor’s degree in community health from Slippery Rock University, a bachelor’s degree in developmental psychology from Edinboro University and a master’s degree in community counseling from Edinboro.
She said her passion is working with youth and college students.
She began her career as a behavioral specialist consultant, working with school children. For the past four years, she has worked as a counselor of the state Office of Vocational Rehabilitation.
In that capacity, she serves local college students at Pitt-Johnstown, Penn Highlands and Conemaugh School of Nursing.
“I have high school students who transfer to my caseload when they are trying to figure out what to do with their life, what school to go to, what track to take,” she said.
“That’s probably my favorite part of my job.”
Teaching her son
In the wake of Floyd’s death last May, demonstrations were organized across the nation and increased attention was brought to the Black Lives Matter movement.
In Johnstown, volunteers painted the words “End Racism Now” on Main Street.
The phrase has been picked apart and criticized – even among children.
Jeffers said her 7-year-old son came home from school one day, mad about an argument he had with several of his classmates.
“He said, ‘Mom, me and another kid believe that Black lives matter’ and everyone else thinks ‘all lives matter.’
“Typically he keeps it real simple when he explains it,” she said. “He says ‘All lives can’t matter because Black lives don’t. Black lives are the ones that are being mistreated.’ And he’s saying that from what he’s hearing. Whether it sounds rehearsed or not, that’s what he believes because that’s what he’s been taught so that he can understand it.”
When he first heard of the Black Lives Matter movement, her son said, “Mom, that is so wrong. All lives matter,” she said.
“I was like, ‘You are right, baby, I’ve always taught you that everyone matters. But for this particular movement, for this particular saying, here is why they are saying it,’ " Jeffers said.
Classroom diversity
When her son was upset about his classmates’ dismissal of Black Lives Matter, she handled it with care.
“When he came home mad, I explained that people didn’t know,” she said. “I reminded him of the fact that he said the same thing they did when he first heard the saying. And he said, ‘Oh yeah, you’re right mom.’ ”
Jeffers later learned the discussion among the students took place when a teacher wasn’t present. But Jeffers turned her attention to the question of how school staff will address similar situations in the future.
Jeffers emailed the elementary principal, who called her on the phone a couple of days later.
“They were awesome,” Jeffers said.
It was the same principal who three years earlier had allayed Jeffers’ concerns about sending her son to a religion-focused learning environment.
“My son goes to Johnstown Christian School,” Jeffers said. “The diversity in that school is very small. The teaching staff is white, male or female. Some people would say, ‘Well why would you send your child to a school like that?’ Well, because I looked at the curriculum and it was awesome – and the classroom sizes were small and I felt like he was going to get things there that he needed to help him have the foundation to move forward in his education career.”
In her first meeting years ago with the school administration, Jeffers said she appreciated the principal’s openness.
“She said, in so many words, ‘We know diversity is an issue,’ ” Jeffers said, adding she was told: “ ‘We have come a long way as far as making the classrooms diverse and we have a long way to go, but I am intentionally looking to diversify our teaching staff because our teaching staff needs to be a reflection of the children we are teaching.’ That was the best answer you could possible give me.”
‘Other points of view’
Jeffers was equally as impressed with the school staff’s response to the Black Lives Matter issue.
Celeste Sprankle, head of the school, said the administration is coordinating two initiatives, a high school forum including a panel of Black and Latino representatives of the community as well as a program for elementary school teachers to know how to handle racial issues.
“For us, it’s a response to what is happening in our nation and how we can give our kids a better understanding,” Sprankle said. “We want to help our kids be different in terms of understanding diversity. We want to get students to hear from other points of view.
“In the high school, panel discussions with groups of students will enable them to ask questions and have an open dialogue with the panel.”
Jeffers is part of an NAACP-Johnstown committee that is working on a program for the school's teachers and administrators.
“I started a group in the NAACP called the ‘gap’ group,” Jeffers said. “The idea was to bridge the gap between the older members of the NAACP and the youth branch to make the NAACP more present, give them a more positive reputation in the community. That group is working on putting together a series of trainings for Johnstown Christian School teachers and administrators.”
Jeffers said she believes racial issues nationally are more prevalent now than she’s ever experienced in her lifetime.
“They are more blatant and bold, rather than being behind closed doors, than they ever were,” she said. “It makes me uncomfortable, nervous and angry. But it gives me drive to be part of a change. Seeing how things are now is what’s giving me what I need – to know how to step back and make sure that my son growing up in Johnstown is going to be safe as he moves throughout his life.”
