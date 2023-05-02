JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Parkhill American Legion Post 970’s annual motorcycle run on May 28 will raise funds for three organizations that assist area veterans.
The money will be divided between the legion’s riders group to use for donations throughout the year to the Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home and the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center.
Organizers hope the event will also draw attention to the causes of POW/MIAs and suicide prevention. Veterans were dying from suicide at a rate of 22 per day when an often- cited U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs study was released in 2013, although that number has changed over the years.
“The reason again we’re doing this is to educate the public about this major problem we have in this country of suicide. … We’re doing it for the veterans who commit it every day and that won’t be here tomorrow,” said Red Loya, director of the Parkhill American Legion riders. “The 22 that are here today, they’re not going to be here tomorrow.
“We want them to know that there are people out there who care, and there are places out there to get help at.”
The run is scheduled to begin at noon at Parkhill American Legion, 230 Parkhill Drive.
Riders will then go to the Stoystown and Ligonier legions before returning to Parkhill for a party.
Cost is $20 per rider and $15 per passenger.
Pre-registration, which guarantees a T-shirt to a participant, is open until May 14.
Riders and passengers can also sign up until 11:45 a.m. on the day of the run.
Contact Parkhill American Legion’s riders at 814-254-4275 or Loya at 814-322-4136 for more information.
