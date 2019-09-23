Even as he pedaled hard across the finish line Sunday, Ayden Marinchek was still a bit shocked to turn around and see the results of his Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League race on Sunday.
“I didn’t think I’d be going to the podium,” said Marincheck, 12, of Greater Latrobe, beaming a smile about his third-place finish, a few minutes after he and 49 fellow junior high-level riders ended their race.
But the results weren’t just real for the second-year rider, they were also at his Johnstown Ridgebacks team’s home track Sunday.
Highland Regional Park, in Richland Township, served as the site for Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League races on Sunday, as part of a weekend of events that brought more than 400 school-aged riders from as far away as Philadelphia to the Johnstown area.
In doing so, the hometown Ridgebacks welcomed a crowd of more than 1,800 volunteers, team members, coaches and vendors to support the young-but-growing sport.
“We have a lot to feel good about today,” said Ridgebacks coach Rich Maher. “We hosted a weekend of great riding ... and from what we’re hearing, every hotel in the area was filled up.”
Maher is a longtime Laurel Highland On & Off Road Bicycling member who founded the Johnstown Ridgebacks team three years ago.
The Ridgebacks currently includes seven teenage riders from Richland, Somerset, Westmont Hilltop and Greater Latrobe, he said.
Maher said it took a crew of more than 100 volunteers – LHOORBA members, Ridgeback families and fellow supporters – to welcome their statewide competition at the junior high, jayvee and varsity levels. Prior to Sunday’s races, they entertained more than two dozen teams with a bonfire, games and an adventure course at Highland Park.
Dozens of attendees camped at the site for the weekend, while vendors offered barbecue, pizza and other food.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League launched in 2014 to provide safe, fun and competitive cycling opportunities among school-aged students across the state, with races crisscrossing the Commonwealth at the sixth- through 12th-grade levels, PICL Executive Director Mike Kuhn said.
“The racing is spectacular ... but you don’t have to be a mountain biker to get started with the league,” he said, noting that new riders can join local programs to hone their skills.
“It’s just a great opportunity to get together with fellow riders,” said Eric Nelson, a Central Susquehanna mountain biker whose team traveled three hours to compete over the weekend.
Johnstown Ridgebacks mountain biker Caleb Sarka, 14, is starting his second season in the league.
The Westmont Hilltop teen said he was hooked after a few weeks, making the decision last year to quit baseball and begin focusing as much time as possible on mountain biking.
“I love it,” he said. “And I think there’s a lot of other people around here who love this sport, too.”
To Maher, competing is just part of the benefit.
“They’re getting exercise ... getting away from their phones and computers and getting outdoors,” he said.
And it can build family bonds, too, Maher added.
“Bicycling is something the family can do. Nearly 50% of the parents of kids who get involved in mountain biking either get back into bikes again or they start riding the first time.”
