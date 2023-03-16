JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – State officials announced on Thursday that 39 projects in Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties will receive a total of more than $7 million in the latest round of Commonwealth Financing Authority funding.
“The approval of these grants by the CFA will provide immense benefits to our community,” said state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr., R-Richland Township, whose district includes Cambria County. “I look forward to seeing the organizations complete these projects across the 35th Senatorial District to enhance the quality of life for our residents.”
State Sen. Patrick Stefano, R-Fayette, whose 32nd District includes Somerset and Bedford counties, said the funding will allow recipients to make “local improvements that might not have happened without these grants.”
The funding will not only assist the entities in paying for the projects, but also help free up funds for other uses.
For example, Stonycreek Township, Cambria County, which has a general fund budget of approximately $2 million this year, was allocated $220,840 for playground equipment, along with $32,085 for three dash cameras and 10 body cameras to be used by the police department.
“I think all municipalities’ budgets are getting tighter and tighter with the cost of manpower and the cost of materials, so any little amount that a township receives allows them to provide the citizens a little bit of, maybe, creature comforts,” Stonycreek Township Solicitor Michael Carbonara said.
Richland Township received the largest grant in the amount of $935,100 that will be used to rehabilitate Luray Avenue Park.
“It’s fantastic news for the local region and the community, absolutely,” Richland Township Executive Director Bryan Beppler said.
Plans call for extending the park’s walking-biking pathway; expanding the playground; rehabilitating the areas for basketball, volleyball, tennis and baseball; constructing a pavilion; and adding a place for pickleball.
“I think that basically, with COVID, people’s interest in outdoor activities have escalated since that timeframe,” Beppler said. “We feel this project will help provide green space opportunities for demographics of all ages.”
Some municipalities, including Croyle Township and Cresson Borough, received multiple grants.
Croyle Township got $500,000 to resurface Oaks Road and $292,000 for Lake Road. Cresson Borough will use $300,000 for upgrades to emergency service radios and $366,146 to install sidewalk and curbing along Keystone Avenue.
