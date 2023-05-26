UNIONTOWN, Pa. – Aged 18th-century musket balls fired during the 1754 skirmish that ignited the French and Indian War were unearthed by an archeology team this month, National Park Service officials said.
The battle involved a then-22-year-old British Lt. Col. George Washington, who led members of several Indian tribes in an ambush of French troops prior to the battle.
The Jumonville Glen site is part of the Park Service’s Fort Necessity National Battlefield, but park officials said this was the first time an archeological investigation of this kind occurred.
“Through the help of this partnership project, the National Park Service can now provide a deeper understanding of where the French and Indian War started,” said Fort Necessity Superintendent Stephen M. Clark, who also oversees Johnstown Flood National Memorial and Flight 93 National Memorial in the Johnstown region.
The American Veterans Archaeological Recovery, National Park Service Northeast Archeological Resources Program, National Park Service Northeast Museum Services Center, Paul Martin Archaeology Associates and Advance Metal Detection for the Archaeologist partnered on the dig, the Park Service reported.
On Saturday and Sunday, Fort Necessity National Battlefield will host a living history program recreating camp life near the reconstructed Fort Necessity to observe the 269th anniversary of the Jumonville Affair.
Volunteers, staff and living historians dress the part – portraying members of the British and French armies and Native Americans who served at the Great Meadows in 1754.
Both days also feature ranger programs at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. and will conclude with weapons-firing demonstrations.
On Sunday, at 7 a.m., a park ranger-led walk will start from the Jumonville Glen parking area and highlight the historical events of that fateful morning.
Programs will take place rain or shine, and visitors are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and wear sturdy shoes, National Park service officials said.
