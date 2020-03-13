The National Park Service will commemorate the anniversary of the Allegheny Portage Railroad’s debut with a hike along the corridor March 28.
Organizers said the hike will start at the observation deck located at “Incline 6” along the Summit Level and head to Old 22 in Summitville and the onetime location of the Summit Hotel.
An engineering marvel in its day, the Allegheny Portage Railroad was developed 186 years ago to move goods over the Allegheny mountains along the Pennsylvania Main Line Canal.
Organizers of the March 28 hike say their commemorative hike will be less than 3 miles total and will be held rain or shine.
Reservations are required. To sign up, call 814-886-6150.
