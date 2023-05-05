WINDBER, Pa. – Raymond DiBattista spent most of his 91 years dedicated to Windber, and he wanted to make sure that didn’t change after his passing in 2021, longtime friend Barry Jerley said.
More than $200,000 in donations through a charitable trust developed in DiBattista’s name prior to his September 2021 death were celebrated Friday.
Nearly $150,000 paid for the first phase of a four-season pavilion-style building at Windber Recreation Park. The rest enabled Windber police to add a new Ford Interceptor SUV equipped with a modern license plate reader.
Pavillion
Built near Windber’s pool, the nonprofit Windber Municipal Authority’s building was designed to host some of the group’s most vital fundraisers – most notably, a 10-week-long Summer Day Camp, which has been a park staple for more than 20 years, Recreation Director Matt Grohal said.
For years, the Grand Ballroom served as the camp’s home base, but with borough officials envisioning packing the ballroom with summer weddings and other events, the authority needed to find another space at the park whose calendar could accommodate more than two months of all-day activities.
Approximately 100 area children participate each summer.
Now opening under DiBattista’s name, Grohal is hopeful it will open up other revenue generating opportunities to support the park.
“On a nice day like this we can open up all the doors and take advantage of the weather,” Grohal said, referencing the four full-sized garage doors that line one side of the structure.
Future plans call for a small kitchen and heating service, he said.
Police car, plate readers
The donation to Windber Police Department enabled officers to become the first in Somerset County to add license plate recognition cameras and software to their fleet, Windber police Chief Andrew Frear said.
One vehicle being equipped is the new Ford police SUV covered through the trust fund, which the Jerley family administers.
Frear said the devices do far more than scan plates for expired registrations.
They scan plates automatically while officers are on patrol, flagging if a vehicle is stolen, if its owner is wanted on a warrant or if the vehicle has ties to an Amber Alert or abduction case, he said.
“If the software picks up on something ... it sets off an alert (notifying the officer),” Frear said.
The department can even put missing vehicles on a “hot list” that enables other police departments across the country to quickly identify them, he said.
“You can get all kinds of intel from this (software) – and at $17,500 per plate reader,” Frear said. “This really isn’t something the borough could probably afford on its own without help.”
Windber Mayor Mike Thomas agreed.
“We’re like any other small town,” he said. “We’re limited on income and don’t want to raise taxes. To get this kind of support ... this is huge.”
Barry and Elizabeth Jerley said the projects were the type DiBattista himself would have supported.
DiBattista was always active in the community – as a council member, well-known businessman, social lodge member and board member for Johnstown and Windber’s hospitals, Barry said.
When it came to donating, he was always there to lend a hand to worthy projects – often referring to the park as Windber’s crown jewel, he added.
DiBattista was often low-key about it, insisting there not be any fanfare about his role, the couple said.
But given his lifetime of dedication to Windber, he certainly deserves to be honored, said Barry Jerley, who is also active in the community and runs an auto body shop in town.
“He was a mentor to me and a 50-year friend. And we were honored he chose us to oversee his trust ... and keep his legacy alive,” he said.
Grohal said the Jerley family is the type that has represented that type of legacy even without the fund.
“Anytime the authority has needed something, they’ve always been there for us,” Grohal said. “I can’t thank them enough for their contributions to the park.”
