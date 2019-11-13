DAVIDSVILLE – Funding is in place to add a “park and ride” lot at a congested corridor near the Route 219 interchange.
A $200,000 multi-modal transportation grant was announced by Gov Tom Wolf’s office Wednesday that could enable a 12-space carpool and parking lot to be built alongside the highway sometime next year, Conemaugh Township Supervisor Steven Buncich said.
“It’s going to be similar to one developed at Route 30’s Jennerstown interchange, only smaller – but we think it’ll help over here,” Buncich said.
For years, cars have lined a road next to the Route 219 interchange, creating a safety hazard.
PennDOT worked with the township on a solution – and with funding in place, a paved, illuminated lot will be created with 11 regular spaces and one handicapped-designated spot, Buncich said.
Conemaugh Township is now enforcing “No Parking” requirements along the road itself and once the lot is developed, township road crews will be responsible for painting lines and plowing, he said.
But Conemaugh Township won’t have to commit any township tax dollars to the project, Buncich said.
PennDOT is planning to repave the nearby section of Route 403 that intersections with the Route 219 access ramps, and if all goes as expected, the “park and ride” lot paving would be included with that work, he added.
Buncich said the timing of the project is also good because there are prospects for new development in the neighborhood, including a small UPMC medical office.
