Michelle Young, a Greater Johnstown mother of five, was not thrilled to hear the news that virtual learning in the district will be extended by nearly two months to Jan. 22.
She considers her experience with the educational method thus far as subpar, and that doesn’t give her comfort for the future.
“Virtual learning has been hell in those exact words,” Young said. “It’s very stressful for myself and children.”
The concerned mother doesn’t think her children are getting the same quality education as in-person learning provides and would like to see the district find a “better, easier way” for students to learn from home.
She suggested Greater Johnstown transition back to the homework packets that were previously provided.
The district moved away from this option when enough laptops became available for Greater Johnstown families to use.
For Young and her 12-year-old son, Bernard, who has learning and comprehension issues, that was a superior option.
“It was so much easier when I was picking his packets up from school,” Young said.
Bernard agrees.
He said virtual learning is more confusing than in-person education and he’d rather be in school. He also preferred the homework packets.
Young’s children, ages 16, 12, 7, 6 and 5, have encountered connection issues as well.
Between internet trouble and programs some teachers are using, learning from home has been anything but pleasant.
“I feel like, yes, they say we’re in this together but we’re really not and it’s very hard on parents, especially with multiple children, there’s no help or understanding,” Young said.
Milissa Teeter said her son, 14-year-old Brayden, has been struggling this year as well.
The transition from hybrid to virtual learning has provided “a big change” and so is “having to try to keep a set schedule at home.”
“My son is having problems with keeping his attention on his work since he is at home and easily distracted,” Teeter said.
One benefit of the situation is that the teachers have been reaching out to make sure Teeter and her son aren’t having trouble with the work.
Considering the pandemic situation, she thinks the extension of virtual learning is in the best interest of everyone.
“It seems that the coronavirus has been spreading through our area more and even if we were to catch it and be OK, I worry about giving it to someone who would not make it through,” Teeter said.
Brayden feels differently about continuing to learn from home.
“I don’t like it,” he said. “I don’t like any of it.”
The teenager would rather be learning in person and mentioned that he missed both his friends and teachers.
Brayden said he believes the extension of virtual learning is unnecessary.
Ruben Dutton, on the other hand, isn’t bothered by the extension.
That’s because his four children have been learning from home since the beginning of the school year.
But that hasn’t shielded the family from educational issues.
Dutton said his youngest students, one in the middle school and two in the elementary school, have had a number of problems with the district-provided Chromebooks, from being unable to log in to getting disconnected and losing work.
“It’s been very frustrating,” Dutton said.
He would prefer the teachers start using the homework packets as well.
The school year hasn’t been all bad, though.
Dutton’s son, a high school student with Autism, is doing well with at-home learning.
Administrators and teachers have reached out several times throughout the past three months to check in and help out if possible.
In that area, Dutton is pleased.
That is not the case for some of the teachers in the middle and elementary schools, he said.
Dutton expressed concern over what he described as lack of communication he and his wife have experienced with some educators in those buildings.
Regardless of these challenges, the father-of-four won’t be sending his children back to in-person learning even when it’s available at the end of January because of the district’s sanitation protocols.
Dutton isn’t convinced Greater Johnstown is taking the pandemic seriously and thinks the cleaning procedures aren’t satisfactory.
He would like to see the district hire a professional cleaning company to take care of this aspect of managing the disease.
District officials have noted on several occasions that strict cleaning procedures are being followed, especially after a COVID-19 case was discovered.
