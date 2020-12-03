Brandon Flood has experience with Pennsylvania’s pardoning process from two distinct firsthand perspectives.
After serving a combined nine years across two separate prison stints for intent to deliver cocaine and an unlicensed firearm violation, Flood reformed his life, becoming active in government. He worked in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, served as legislative director for the Service Employees International Union, and spent time as a policy and reporting specialist for the Pennsylvania Department of General Services’ Bureau of Diversity, Inclusion and Small Business Opportunities.
Flood eventually received a pardon from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.
Then, in April 2019, he was named secretary of the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons at age 36.
On Saturday, Flood plans to share his insights during a Zoom meeting for Johnstown-area residents, where he will discuss the overall criminal justice system and pardons.
“Who better to deliver that message than someone who has been through it themselves?” Flood said.
“I’m not just speaking to folks from a clinical or an academic standpoint, but as someone who has direct experience with going through the clemency process as an applicant. That certainly is – I think – helpful. People tend to listen more or lend more credence to the words that I speak because I’ve been through it.”
When asked what message he plans to share with participants, Flood said, “For me, one of the big things is about misconceptions, especially for those that have criminal convictions. There are a lot of misconceptions about how criminal convictions impact you, what all you can’t do and what you’re prohibited from doing. A lot of people feel like once you incur a criminal conviction you’re kind of condemned to a lifelong sentence, that scarlet letter. The first thing I do is try to disabuse folks of a lot of the misconceptions that are associated with a criminal conviction and then talk about what the pathway is to being relieved of that criminal conviction.”
Johnstown City Councilwoman the Rev. Sylvia King was contacted by Carmina Taylor, founder of the We Can’t Wait Pennsylvania Statewide Coalition, about holding the event.
King hopes the two-hour Zoom conference can help people who “have been struggling, wondering how they can have their record cleared.”
Taylor’s new coalition plans to “educate and empower the marginalized groups” in small-town and rural regions where poverty, low income, crime and lack of educational opportunities can hinder residents.
The Johnstown conference is the first of several planned events with the coalition and Flood across the state. “I think that Black and brown people that are in rural communities have not been reached out to,” Taylor said.
“That’s why we’re embarking on this yearlong tour, every other month, to go to areas where people haven’t been paid attention to.”
More information about the meeting, which is scheduled to take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, can be obtained by watching youtube.com/watch?v=kt0woTCIqCo&feature=youtu.be.
The link for the Zoom meeting is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89647194101?pwd=cW9BTWZxa28vUDRyb1NDRzVaaWxpQT09.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.