When Penn Highlands Community College professor Richard Bukoski heard that someone wanted to pitch a paranormal show to be filmed by the college, he was on board. He also knew his students would be excited about the opportunity.
“It’s just a topic young people are enthralled about,” Bukoski said.
That someone is Ryan Michaels, 25, a psychic medium from Beaverdale.
He approached the college with the idea to combine paranormal and psychological studies into a show and shop it around to see if it could be picked up by a network.
According to him, the show will be a “thriller” that looks at cases where people are experiencing paranormal phenomena in their homes.
The way psychology plays into the concept is that Michaels wants to study how the lives of the candidates compare before and after the paranormal entity presented itself. Members of the Penn Highlands psychology department will also be taking part in the project and writing a case study, Michaels said.
The next step in this partnership is to find people to interview. Once Michaels selects the candidates, he said he’ll be interviewing them individually to make sure they are a good fit for the show.
When those people are finally picked, Bukoski said the actual filming will begin.
Paranormal entities are something Michaels has had experience investigating before. He said he’s been working in the psychic field since he was about 16 years old. Michaels has been featured on an A&E show called “Psychic Kids.”
While appearing on the program, he helped the FBI with a case, Michaels explained. Since then, he’s done private psychic work and returned to A&E for a reboot of “Psychic Kids,” where he helped another group of children with their new found abilities.
Using all of this experience and his personal theories about paranormal research, Michaels is hoping to create a show that will appeal to a large audience.
According to Bukoski, some of the students who participate on this project will be given credit for classes. However, anyone from the Penn Highlands campus who would like to volunteer to help is welcome, Bukoski said.
With a crew of around three to six students, depending on what’s needed, Bukoski and Michaels will visit the chosen candidates for a weekend. Bukoski said at the moment they are still working out the format for the show.
The crew might just follow Michaels around while he interviews the candidates and explores the area for the paranormal entity.
The runtime they are hoping for is about 48 minutes. But there will be hours of footage to sort through.
“Like any good project, we want to start off big and get smaller and smaller and smaller,” Bukoski said.
After the footage is organized by the students, the information will be presented to Michaels to create the final product.
“I’m so confident,” Michaels said. “All possible outcomes look promising.”
Bukoski added that for him and Penn Highlands, this is a “win-win” situation because no matter what happens it’ll be a “great” journey for the students to be involved with.
In order to contact Michaels to be considered for this project, he asked that possible candidates reach him at his website www.psychicryanmichaels.com by Feb. 9.
Michaels also stated that candidates can reach him by visiting his Facebook page or by calling 814-418-5532. Anyone interested in following the progress of the show can follow him on Facebook for updates.
He added that once the sizzle has been completed in May, he’d like to have a showing at Penn Highlands.
Another goal for Michaels is that if this show is picked up by a network, he said he’d like to have Penn Highlands continue to film it and be involved.
