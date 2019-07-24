Marching on

What: AAABA Little League Night parade. Youth participants in uniform will be admitted to that night’s AAABA game for free.

Where: Begins at Union Street in downtown Johnstown and proceeds to Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 7.

To enter your team or group: Contact Nichole Waligora at 814-536-7993, ext. 30, or email her at nicolew@visitjohnstownpa.com.