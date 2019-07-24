Take to the streets and show off your baseball spirit.
AAABA Little League Night will be held Aug. 7 during the AAABA Tournament and will feature a parade that will begin at 6 p.m. on Union Street in downtown Johnstown and proceed to Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Nicole Waligora, sports tourism program coordinator for Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention & Visitors Bureau, which is hosting the parade along with Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, said Little League Night is one of the events to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the tournament.
“We thought it would be a really great idea to engage our local youth leagues into the AAABA experience, and what better way than a parade in downtown and into the stadium?” she said. “It’s going to be a really neat opportunity for kids to get together, wear their uniform, show off their pride for their team and league and walk into a stadium full of people. That’s an experience they’ve probably never have had before.”
Participants will march through the stadium’s third base line entrance and proceed to the first base line, where they’ll stand for the national anthem.
“All the kids who march in the parade will get in for free, and we’ll have a designated area for Little League teams where they can sit,” Waligora said. “Parents are welcome to sit with them if they purchase a ticket.”
She said the hope is the event will increase enthusiasm for the AAABA Tournament and creates a sense of hometown pride among the youngsters.
“Some of them will go on to play after Little League, and some will get to play in the tournament some day, so I think this is a really unique experience for them and it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Waligora said. “There’s nothing like having the opportunity to stand in front of a crowd of people and show off your pride. They get to cheer on the hometown team and that’s going to be nice for whoever it is to have that extra support.”
Individuals or teams interested in participating in the parade should contact Waligora at 814-536-7993, ext. 30, or email her at nicolew@visitjohnstownpa.com.
There is no cutoff date to register, but Waligora said the sooner the better so they can better prepare for the number of participants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.